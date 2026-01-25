BSU trains Bank Respublika staff in inclusive banking practices [PHOTOS]

25 January 2026 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Within "From Inclusive Education to an Inclusive Society" initiative, Baku Slavic University (BSU) has launched a professional training program on "Inclusive Banking" for the staff of Bank Respublika's Customer Service Department, Azernews reports. The program was conducted in response to an official request from the bank.

The training aimed to introduce the concept of inclusivity in the banking environment, encourage staff to approach customer behavior from different perspectives, and emphasize the importance of designing service processes based on human rights, flexibility, and customer-centric principles.

The program was delivered in two modules. The first module, "Inclusive Bank: A Customer-Centered Approach," focused on understanding the needs of diverse clients.

The second module, "Inclusivity in Customer Service: Communication, Accessibility, and Safe Service," addressed practical strategies to ensure accessible and equitable service for all.

During the sessions, trainers explored the underlying causes of customer behaviors often described as "difficult," "problematic," "silent," or "irritable," including physical, psychosocial, and cognitive factors. Participants were also reminded that inclusive banking is not an act of charity but a service standard grounded in fairness and functionality.

The interactive format allowed participants to engage in situational exercises and discuss real-life scenarios encountered in the workplace. Both visible and invisible disabilities were highlighted to foster awareness and empathy among staff.

The program concluded with a satisfaction survey, giving participants an opportunity to provide feedback on the training.

The final session is scheduled for February 4 at BSU, where survey results will be reviewed, and participants will receive certificates of completion, formally recognizing their new competencies in inclusive banking.