Azerbaijan’s exports to Armenia grow as ties warm after historic rapprochement

26 January 2026 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $788,800 to Armenia, Azernews reported, citing the State Customs Committee, a sign of growing economic interaction between the neighbouring countries, Azernews reports.

There were no recorded exports from Armenia to Azerbaijan in the same period.

Energy trade has already begun. On December 18, 2025, Azerbaijan delivered 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia. In early 2026, Armenia again imported fuel from Azerbaijan, receiving 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel on January 9, followed by 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline on January 11.

Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade in 2025 reached $49.423 billion, up 3.8 per cent from 2024. Exports accounted for $25.043 billion, and imports $24.380 billion. Exports overall declined 5.7 per cent, while imports rose 15.8 per cent, resulting in a positive trade balance of $663 million, significantly smaller than the previous year.

Background on Azerbaijan–Armenia rapprochement:

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have shifted dramatically from decades of conflict to active cooperation and peacebuilding. After nearly four decades of hostilities, including wars over the Karabakh region, both countries agreed on the text of a peace treaty draft in March 2025, a key step toward ending the conflict, though some legal and constitutional issues remain before final signing.

In August 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan initialled a peace agreement and joint declaration in Washington under US auspices, a milestone widely welcomed by international partners. This was reinforced by the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity”, a planned transit corridor linking Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave via Armenia, aimed at bolstering connectivity and economic ties.

Concrete signs of improving ties include lifting restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia, allowing shipments like Kazakh grain to travel through Azerbaijan to Armenia for the first time since the Soviet era.

These developments have helped create new economic opportunities between Baku and Yerevan, with fuel exports and renewed trade flows reflecting a broader shift from conflict toward cooperation in the South Caucasus.