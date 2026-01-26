China’s Population Declines for Fourth Consecutive Year

26 January 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

China’s population has declined for the fourth consecutive year, underscoring the country’s deepening demographic challenges.

Azernews reports that tn 2025, the population fell by 3.39 million, bringing the total number of residents down to 1.405 billion, according to official data.

The report shows that 7.92 million babies were born in China last year, marking the lowest number of births recorded in decades. At the same time, the number of deaths rose to 11.31 million, exceeding the previous year’s figure and further accelerating the population decline.

China’s population began shrinking in 2022 for the first time in more than 60 years, ending a long period of demographic growth. That year, the population decreased by 850,000, followed by a combined decline of over 3 million in the subsequent two years. The trend has continued despite government efforts to encourage childbirth, including financial incentives, extended parental leave, and relaxed family planning policies.

Experts warn that the sustained population decline could have long-term implications for China’s economic growth, labor market, and social welfare system. A shrinking workforce and a rapidly aging population are expected to place additional pressure on public finances and healthcare services, raising concerns about the country’s ability to maintain stable growth in the coming decades.