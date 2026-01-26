Kazakhstan adopts AI in energy sector

26 January 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan is actively implementing AI technologies across key processes in the fuel and energy sector, Azernews reports.

Their approach focuses not on experimental research but on practical pilot projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure reliability, reducing accidents, and optimizing operational costs.

Several major applied projects are underway:

AI-based flaw detection of overhead power lines using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). This enables fast, precise inspections of extensive power grids while minimizing risks for personnel.

Robotic in-pipe diagnostics of heating networks using acoustic resonance technology. These robots can detect hidden defects and blockages inside pipelines, preventing unexpected breakdowns.

An AI-powered assistant for the gas industry that automatically recognizes gas meter readings from photos via a mobile application. This reduces manual errors and speeds up data collection.

In the near future, the Ministry plans to move beyond pilot projects to scale AI solutions across electricity and heat supply systems, creating smarter, more resilient infrastructure.

What makes these initiatives especially exciting is that they pave the way for predictive maintenance, where AI could anticipate potential failures before they occur, transforming the way energy networks are managed in Kazakhstan.