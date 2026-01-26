Azerbaijan and Bahrain seek to deepen parliamentary and political ties [PHOTOS]

26 January 2026 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, has met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of her official visit to the country, Azernews reports, citing a statement released by the Milli Majlis Press and Public Relations Department.

The statement noted that Gafarova conveyed the greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Bahraini monarch during the meeting. King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in turn, asked that his own greetings be passed on to President Aliyev.

During the talks, the King spoke positively about Azerbaijan’s development and emphasized the importance of further deepening bilateral relations between the two countries. He also highlighted the constructive role played by parliaments in expanding and strengthening intergovernmental ties.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan–Bahrain relations are built on friendship, mutual trust, and respect. She stressed that the existing political dialogue between the two countries creates broad opportunities for cooperation in other areas, including the economy, investment, and tourism. Gafarova also recalled that 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the mutual support extended by the two friendly nations within the framework of international organizations.

Gafarova underlined that this visit represents the first official visit by a Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament to the Kingdom of Bahrain. She noted that reciprocal visits by parliamentary leaders and deputies, as well as close and regular contacts, contribute significantly to the deepening of ties between legislative bodies. The Speaker also briefed the King on the meetings held during her visit and on issues related to parliamentary cooperation.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.