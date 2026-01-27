27 January 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Monday criticized the European Union's decision to ban all imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the bloc, claiming that the Europeans have "given up their freedom", Azernews reports.

"It's hard to say for sure yet: whether they are happy vassals or unhappy slaves - time will tell. But either way, they gave up their freedom," the diplomat told Zvezda TV.

Earlier today, the European Council announced the official approval of the ban on Russian LNG imports. The full ban will take effect from the beginning of 2027, while Russian pipeline gas will be fully banned from autumn 2027.

In addition, the European Commission plans to propose legislation for a gradual phase-out of Russian oil imports by the end of 2027, signaling a broader strategy to reduce the EU’s reliance on Russian energy.

Analysts note that this decision marks a significant step in the EU’s energy transition, pushing member states to accelerate investments in alternative energy sources and diversify suppliers. It also reflects the ongoing geopolitical tensions, demonstrating how energy policy and international relations are increasingly intertwined in Europe’s strategic planning.