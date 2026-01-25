DOST Centers continue to set tstandard for citizen services
Azerbaijan is setting a new standard in public service delivery through its innovative DOST centers.
The Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection reports that DOST centers served 887,000 citizens last year.
It was noted that since May 2019, seven DOST centers have been opened in the country, a "Smart DOST" service point in Aghali village of Zangilan, branches of the Garabagh Regional DOST Center in Shusha and Tartar, and DOST offices in Kalbajar and Fuzuli.
Based on the internationally highly regarded DOST concept, state social services are delivered through a "one-stop shop" model with modern, flexible, and transparent mechanisms, in accordance with citizen satisfaction.
Citizen satisfaction with DOST services stands at 98.7 percent.
