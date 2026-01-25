Baku to hold first ever electronic external exams for school graduates

25 January 2026 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

For the first time, individuals in Baku who were unable to complete their general secondary education in previous years will have the opportunity to take external exams electronically, Azernews reports citing Baku City Education Department.

These exams cover both the general lower secondary (Grade IX) and upper secondary (Grade XI) levels.

The exams will be held on January 31 at several locations across the city, including schools No. 10, 158, 229, 263 and School-Lyceum No. 220.

A total of 1,497 candidates have registered for the exams. This includes 371 individuals who did not complete lower secondary education and 1,126 individuals who did not finish upper secondary education in previous years, all of whom previously attended schools under the jurisdiction of the Baku City Education Department.

Candidates will receive information about the time and location of their exam via SMS sent to the phone number they used to register. It is mandatory for all participants to bring their identification card to the exam.

External education programs are designed to give individuals who, for various reasons, were unable to complete their lower or upper secondary education a chance to take graduation exams and obtain the corresponding certificate.

Those who successfully pass the external exams will earn the right to participate in the official graduation exams conducted by the State Examination Center and, ultimately, receive a certificate of general or complete secondary education (attestat).