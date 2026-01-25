Azerbaijan-Russia trade edges up in 2025 despite shrinking foreign trade surplus

25 January 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

In 2025, Azerbaijan’s trade with Russia reached $4.920 billion, marking a 2.5% increase compared to 2024, according to the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports.

Trade with Russia accounted for 10.08% of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade, ranking it third among the country’s key trading partners.

Azerbaijan’s exports to Russia totaled $1.184 billion, a slight rise of 0.5% year-on-year. Non-oil exports made up $1.174 billion of this, growing 1.1%, and representing 34.62% of Azerbaijan’s total non-oil exports, making Russia the largest buyer of Azerbaijani non-oil products.

Imports from Russia increased 3.2% to $3.736 billion, positioning Russia as the second-largest supplier to Azerbaijan after China.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted $49.423 billion in foreign trade in 2025, up 3.8% from 2024. Exports fell by 5.7% to $25.043 billion, while imports surged 15.8% to $24.380 billion, resulting in a modest trade surplus of $663 million, 8.3 times smaller than the previous year.

The figures reflect a growing reliance on Russia for both imports and non-oil exports, amid broader shifts in Azerbaijan’s foreign trade balance.