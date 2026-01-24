Moldova and US plan corridor to channel Azerbaijani gas to Europe

24 January 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

Moldova and the United States are advancing plans to develop a Vertical Gas Corridor capable of transporting Azerbaijani gas across Eastern Europe, Azernews reports.

The move was discussed by Moldova’s Energy Minister Doreen Yunghieu and US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, focusing on the corridor’s future development prospects.

The Vertical Gas Corridor, established in 2016, links Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary, and was expanded in 2024 to include Moldova and Ukraine. It connects with the Trans-Balkan Gas Pipeline, enabling gas deliveries from Greece to Moldova and storage facilities in Ukraine.

The corridor is designed to transport both pipeline gas from Azerbaijan and liquefied natural gas (LNG), including US-supplied LNG via the Revithus and Alexandroupolis terminals in Greece, enhancing energy diversification and security in the region.

This initiative highlights Moldova’s growing role in the European energy network and the strategic collaboration between Washington and Chisinau to reduce reliance on traditional Russian gas supplies.