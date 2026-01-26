Azerbaijan-Israel business forum sees new MoU to deepen private sector cooperation

26 January 2026 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Today, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK) and the Manufacturers Association of Israel (MAI) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding, Azernews reports. The signing will take place within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Israel Business Forum.

The agreement will be signed by ASK President Məmməd Musayev on behalf of Azerbaijan and MAI Deputy Chairman Natanel Hayman on behalf of Israel.

The memorandum outlines several areas of cooperation, including organizing business mission trips between the two countries, conducting joint studies on mutual investments, holding B2B meetings, and facilitating the exchange of ideas within the private sector.

The signing coincides with the visit of an Israeli delegation led by Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who is in Azerbaijan today.