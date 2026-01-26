Global copper shortage of 10 million tons projected by 2040 amid soaring demand

26 January 2026 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

Forecasts indicate that by 2040, the global economy could face a shortage of 10 million tons of copper, equivalent to roughly 33% of current global demand. The gap comes as global copper demand, which stood at 28 million tons in 2025, is expected to rise to 42 million tons by 2040, Azernews reports. The bulk of this demand growth is anticipated in Asia, which is projected to account for...

