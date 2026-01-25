Police switch to enhanced service in Lerik amid frosty weather [PHOTOS]
Due to frosty weather conditions, police officers in Lerik have been placed on enhanced duty in the city center and mountainous areas, Azernews reports citing Azertag.
Measures are also in place on roads connecting residential settlements, as well as along the Lerik–Lankaran highway.
Additional police patrols have been deployed to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.
In cooperation with other state agencies, roads are being cleared of snow, while preventive measures are being taken to address potential icing during nighttime hours.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!