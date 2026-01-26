Azerbaijan and World Bank discuss support for green economy transition initiatives
Azerbaijan and the World Bank have reviewed potential areas of cooperation to support the country’s green economy transition, Azernews reports.
According to Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, the discussions took place during a meeting with Charles Cormier, the World Bank’s Regional Director for Infrastructure for Europe and Central Asia, and Roland Price, Regional Director for the South Caucasus.
In a post on his X social media account, Jabbarov said the sides expressed satisfaction with the productive cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank. He noted that the meeting included an assessment of the implementation status of ongoing joint projects.
The discussions covered initiatives in urban development, the regional prospects of the Middle Corridor, urban mobility, renewable energy, as well as potential World Bank support for green economy transition initiatives in Azerbaijan.
We held a meeting with Charles Cormier, Regional Director for Infrastructure in the Europe and Central Asia region, and Rolande Pryce (@RSCPryce), Regional Director for the South Caucasus at the @WorldBank.— Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) January 26, 2026
