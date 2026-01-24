Chinese automaker takes over Nissan’s South African plant, safeguarding jobs

24 January 2026 22:59 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese automaker Chery has acquired Nissan’s manufacturing assets in Rosslyn, South Africa, including land, buildings, and an adjacent plant, marking a major shift in the local automotive industry, Azernews reports.

As part of the deal, most of Nissan’s employees in the area will be offered positions with Chery under similar terms, protecting jobs and ensuring continuity of the local supply chain.

Nissan Africa CEO Jordi Vila explained that the decision was influenced by external factors affecting plant utilization and long-term profitability. He emphasized that the move considers the interests of employees, partners, and customers.

Despite the sale, Nissan will continue its sales and service operations in South Africa and plans to introduce several new models in 2026, including the Nissan Tekton and Nissan Patrol.

The acquisition allows Chery to strengthen its footprint in Africa while maintaining employment stability and operational continuity in the region.