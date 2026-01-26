Baku, Tel Aviv seek to expand cooperation in water management and connectivity projects

26 January 2026 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Work is underway to broaden cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel in the areas of drinking water resource management and the use of alternative water sources, Azernews reports.

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov made the remarks during the Azerbaijan–Israel business forum held in Baku. He said discussions are also ongoing on improving the efficient use of water in agriculture, alongside related production initiatives.

Jabbarov highlighted the role of the Israel–Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, describing it as an effective business platform designed to boost bilateral business ties and investment flows between the two countries.

Turning to regional connectivity, the minister emphasized Azerbaijan’s growing role as a key hub along international transport corridors. He noted that Azerbaijan has significantly strengthened its connectivity, including through the Middle Corridor, thereby enhancing its position in global supply chains.

“The key element of this agenda is the Zangezur Corridor or road,” Jabbarov said, describing it as a multimodal connectivity project aimed at ensuring seamless links between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, further upgrading the Middle Corridor and reinforcing Azerbaijan’s role as a logistics and transit hub connecting European, Central Asian, and Asia-Pacific markets.

In addition to transport connectivity, Jabbarov identified financial framework cooperation as another cornerstone of regional integration. He noted that Azerbaijan has established a number of joint investment funds with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, which are open not only to projects and residents of those countries but also to third parties, including enterprises of Israeli origin operating in Azerbaijan.