ARKA announces winners of state-supported film projects [PHOTOS]

26 January 2026 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Film Agency (ARKA), under the Culture Ministry has become a driving force behind the country's cinematic growth, fostering talent and helping local filmmakers bring their visions to life, Azernews reports.

The agency plays a significant role in encouraging filmmakers to tell diverse stories, contributing to the dynamic growth of the national cinematigraphy.

Continuing this mission, ARKA has revealed the winners of the 2025 "Film Projects to Be Produced with State Support" competition.

Agreements have already been signed with the companies behind these promising projects, marking an important step in bringing fresh cinematic voices to audiences both at home and abroad.

Among the selected works is "People Without Shadows" (Kölgəsiz Adamlar), a short animated film produced by HochazFilm Creative Studio.

Peri Film MMC will bring two projects to life: the short animated film "Under the Same Rain" (Eyni Yağışın Altında) and the student short animation "The Game" (Oyun).

From the world of fiction cinema, "Light" (İşıq), a short film by Kinobiz MMC, and "Woodpecker" (Ağacdələn), a short fiction film by Karvan Production MMC, will also be produced with state support.

Completing the lineup is "Harsh Beauty" (Sərt Gözəllik), a documentary film developed by OD Media-Production MMC.

These projects reflect the growing diversity and creativity of Azerbaijani cinema, highlighting the country's commitment to supporting filmmakers across genres and formats.

With ARKA's backing, these films promise to enrich the national film scene and strengthen Azerbaijan's presence on the international cinematic stage.

The Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA) is an official institution that plays a central role in the development of the country's film industry. Its primary responsibilities include supporting the production and promotion of national films, organising film festivals, providing financial support for film projects, and preserving the cultural heritage of Azerbaijani cinema.

ARKA works closely with the Culture Ministry to implement governmental policies regarding cinema, and its activities help boost Azerbaijan's representation in the international film community.

The agency also encourages collaborations with international partners and supports emerging filmmakers, contributing significantly to the development and visibility of Azerbaijani cinema on the global stage.