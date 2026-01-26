Aston Villa agree deal to sign Tammy Abraham

26 January 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Aston Villa have reached a verbal agreement in principle to bring Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League, with the Besiktas deal now entering its final stages, Azernews reports citing OneFootball.

Fabrizio Romano has given his signature ‘Here we go’, announcing the club’s hierarchy is currently in Türkiye to seal the transfer to bring the 28-year-old striker to Villa Park.

The Villains agreed personal terms earlier this week, and there is growing confidence inside the club that the move will get over the line.

Villa are determined to sharpen their edge in the final third, especially after the departure of Donyell Malen. Ollie Watkins has carried much of the scoring burden this season.

However, with just seven goals in 29 appearances and several disappointing showings, Unai Emery’s side is keen to add genuine competition and tactical variety up front.

Abraham offers precisely that. He has a different profile, presence, and skill set to complement Watkins and cover for him.

At 6ft 4in, Abraham brings physicality that Villa currently lack, but his game is not built on power alone.

His link-up play, movement between the lines and ability to combine with runners make him an attractive option in systems that demand flexibility.

Former Villains boss Dean Smith called him a ‘handful’ for defenders.

Crucially, he also gives Emery the option to deploy two strikers when chasing games, something Villa have occasionally lacked.

Abraham’s form this season has been impossible to ignore. He has flourished in Türkiye, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 26 appearances.

Villa know this version of Abraham well. During his loan spell in 2018/19, he struck 26 goals in 42 appearances.

He played a pivotal role in the club’s promotion push and left a lasting impression at Villa Park.

The agreement, worth €21m plus add-ons, will see Yasin Ozcan included in the Besiktas deal.

If completed, the Villains will turn their attention to midfield, where they desperately need cover for Boubacar Kamara.