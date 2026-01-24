Azernews.Az

Saturday January 24 2026

SOCAR, Africa and Europe: mapping Azerbaijan’s expanding energy footprint

24 January 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR, Africa and Europe: mapping Azerbaijan’s expanding energy footprint
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
SOCAR’s expansion on the international stage now represents a new phase in Azerbaijan’s energy policy. For many years, SOCAR focused primarily on regional projects, managing oil refineries, opening fuel stations, and acting as a supplier. This model provided stable income but kept the company in the role of a secondary player in the global energy market. In recent years, however, SOCAR’s strategy has undergone a significant transformation. The company is no longer content with being a trader and refiner; it is strengthening its position as a producer. This marks a strategic turning point that further consolidates Azerbaijan’s energy diplomacy.

