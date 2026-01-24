SOCAR, Africa and Europe: mapping Azerbaijan’s expanding energy footprint
SOCAR’s expansion on the international stage now represents a new phase in Azerbaijan’s energy policy. For many years, SOCAR focused primarily on regional projects, managing oil refineries, opening fuel stations, and acting as a supplier. This model provided stable income but kept the company in the role of a secondary player in the global energy market. In recent years, however, SOCAR’s strategy has undergone a significant transformation. The company is no longer content with being a trader and refiner; it is strengthening its position as a producer. This marks a strategic turning point that further consolidates Azerbaijan’s energy diplomacy.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!