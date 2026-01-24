Syria seeks Türkiye’s support to develop oil fields reclaimed from SDF

24 January 2026 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Syrian government has formally requested Türkiye’s assistance in developing oil fields recently restored to the control of Syrian authorities.

These areas, including major energy-producing sites, were previously under the control of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, also known as the People’s Protection Units–SDF, Azernews reports, citing Turkish media.

Syria has expressed a clear interest in cooperating with Ankara to tap into its oil resources. Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, confirmed the request, noting that discussions with the Syrian side regarding potential collaboration on oil field development are underway.

Background

For several years, large parts of northeastern and eastern Syria, particularly oil-rich regions in Deir ez-Zor and Hasakah provinces, were controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, dominated by the YPG, which Türkiye considers an extension of the PKK terrorist organization. These areas became a key source of revenue for the SDF, while Damascus remained largely cut off from its own energy resources.

The balance began to shift as Syrian government forces, supported by allied local tribes and facilitated by changes in the regional security environment, gradually reasserted control over several strategic locations. In parallel, Arab tribal discontent with SDF governance, forced recruitment, and control over oil revenues weakened the group’s hold on territory. In some areas, negotiated withdrawals and local agreements allowed Syrian state institutions to return without large-scale fighting.

Before the war, oil accounted for a large share of Syria’s economy, with fields like Al-Omar once producing hundreds of thousands of barrels per day. Over the years of conflict, output fell sharply as control fragmented among various factions. The recent government gains mark a significant step toward reestablishing unified energy governance and securing revenue streams previously outside state control.