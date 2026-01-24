Trump backs peace, signals US arms sales to Azerbaijan

24 January 2026 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to sell US-made defense equipment to Azerbaijan, while reaffirming Washington’s support for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

According to Azernews, Trump made the statement in a post on his Truth Social platform, praising Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for adhering to the peace agreement signed in August last year.

“I want to thank President Aliyev of Azerbaijan, and Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia for upholding the Peace Agreement we signed last August,” Trump wrote, describing the conflict as “a nasty war” that has now been replaced by “prosperity and peace.”

Trump also announced that US Vice President JD Vance will travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia in February to further advance what he called the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.” According to the US leader, Washington plans to deepen its strategic partnership with Baku, pursue a peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement with Armenia, support US semiconductor companies, and move forward with defense exports to Azerbaijan.

“These include the sale of Made in the U.S.A. defense equipment, such as body armor and boats, and more, to Azerbaijan,” Trump noted.