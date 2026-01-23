Ganja to host Kapaz Dance Cup 2026

23 January 2026 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On January 25, the Ganja State Drama Theater will host the interregional dance festival-competition Kapaz Dance Cup 2026, bringing together the strongest dance ensembles and solo performers from across Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the competition is to support and promote talented dancers, unlock their creative potential, strengthen friendly ties between dance groups, and raise the overall level of choreography in the country.

The festival is organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association.

In 2026, the festival promises a number of innovations. For the first time, the competition program will include K-Pop and Hip-Hop categories, aimed at engaging the younger audience. A highlight of the event will be masterclasses led by renowned dancers, including members of the Bigga Boo Crew and the team's captain, Aslan Neymatov. Participants and spectators can look forward to a rich program covering a wide range of styles—from classical and folk dances to contemporary street genres.

Performances will be divided by age groups, including children, teenagers, and adults,as well as by styles, ranging from show dance to rap, hip-hop, and international dance formats.

The Kapaz Dance Club already has a successful history. In previous years, the competition has become a prominent platform for the country's dance community. For instance, in 2025, ensembles from Baku, Ganja, and other regions of Azerbaijan took part in the festival. Their performances were evaluated by a professional jury, and winners received the opportunity to represent Azerbaijan on international stages.

Dancers of all ages and styles, directors of dance schools, as well as fans of choreography and performing arts are invited to participate in and attend the festival.

