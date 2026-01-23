Azernews.Az

23 January 2026 17:39 (UTC+04:00)
Smartphone imports fall in volume but rise in value in 2025 as average prices climb
In the first 11 months of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 1,198,900 smartphones worth $394.51 million. While the number of imported devices fell by 7.29 percent compared with the same period in 2024, the value of imports increased by 8.03 percent, reflecting higher average prices and a shift toward more expensive models, Azernews reports.

