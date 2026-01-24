Ukraine talks to resume in Abu Dhabi next week

24 January 2026 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

The talks that were taking place today in Abu Dhabi between Russian, Ukrainian and US representatives to end the war in Ukraine have come to an end, the AFP news agency reported, citing a Ukrainian negotiator, Azernews reports.

Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti said the Russian teams had returned to their hotels, whereas the US delegation headed to the airport.

It was not clear whether there was any progress made.

The next round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, mediated by the United States, is set to resume next week, once again in Abu Dhabi, Barak Ravid of Axios reported on Saturday.

According to Ukrainian sources, the talks were "positive" and "constructive."

Previously, the main mediators, United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner left for and landed in Israel for a meeting with that country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, RIA Novosti reported that the Russian delegation has left the negotiating site and returned to its hotel. However, Russian state media report on some outcomes from the Abu Dhabi meeting, but has yet to disclose any progress.