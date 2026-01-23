India rushes to contain deadly virus outbreak

23 January 2026 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Indian authorities are rushing to contain a Nipah virus outbreak after five cases were reported and nearly 100 people quarantined in the eastern state of West Bengal, Azernews reports via The Independent.

Among those infected are two nurses, a doctor, and a healthcare worker, raising concerns over hospital-based transmission. Health officials said some patients remain in critical condition, while others are showing signs of recovery.

The Nipah virus is classified by the World Health Organization as a priority pathogen due to its high epidemic potential and fatality rate. At present, there is no approved vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for the virus.

Early symptoms typically include high fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, and general weakness. In more severe cases, the infection can lead to acute encephalitis, respiratory failure, and coma. Survivors of severe illness may face long-term neurological complications.

Authorities have stepped up surveillance, contact tracing, and isolation protocols as efforts continue to prevent further spread of the virus in the region.

The new confirmed cases included a doctor, a nurse, and a health staff member, news wire agency Press Trust of India reported.

Nearly 100 people have been asked to quarantine in their homes after the first case came to light on Monday, the government officials said.

People with the latest infections have been admitted to the infectious diseases hospital in eastern Kolkata’s Beleghata, while the earlier ones are still admitted in the Intensive Care Unit at a private hospital.