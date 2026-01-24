Zelensky: Talks in Abu Dhabi were constructive

24 January 2026 19:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described on Saturday the ceasefire negotiations between his country and Russia, mediated by the United States and held in Abu Dhabi, as constructive, Azernews reports.

Writing on X, Zelensky remarked that the parties discussed conditions needed to end the conflict. He hailed the fact that all sides agreed to resume the talks, possibly next week. He added that the military experts involved in the negotiations mapped out the list of issues to be discussed at the next meeting.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky urged Ukraine's allies to provide his country with more military assistance after Russia again targeted its energy infrastructure. Previously, the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that Moscow's troops struck a plant that produces long-range drones in an attack it described as retaliatory.