Saturday January 24 2026

Manat holds firm against dollar, rises versus euro and ruble

24 January 2026 12:09 (UTC+04:00)
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar remained unchanged over the past week, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

