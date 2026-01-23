'Azerbaijani Culture – 2040' Cultural Concept presented in Baku [PHOTOS]

23 January 2026 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An expanded meeting dedicated to the presentation of the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Cultural Concept has been held at the International Mugham Centre, Azernews reports.

The presentation was held with the participation of subordinate institutions of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The ceremony featured a speech by the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, who provided a brief overview of the objectives of the Cultural Concept and the tasks ahead.

A specially prepared video clip about the concept was then screened, followed by a detailed presentation outlining its content.

Instructions were given to the Ministry's institutions regarding their roles and the projects to be implemented under this initiative.

On January 14, 2026, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree endorsing the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Cultural Concept, a long-term strategy intended to shape the country's cultural development over the next two decades.

The Concept focuses on balancing tradition with modernity, preserving national identity while promoting sustainable cultural growth and international engagement.

Its goal is to create a contemporary cultural framework that respects national and moral values and supports systematic, long-term development across all areas of culture.

Managed by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Concept outlines a phased, integrated approach to implementation in three stages: 2026–2030, 2031–2035, and 2036–2040, with each phase having defined objectives and institutional mechanisms to ensure progress.