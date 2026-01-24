Azerbaijan road freight reaches record levels, reflecting 10% increase

24 January 2026 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

In 2025, Azerbaijan transported 6 million 373 thousand 182.7 tons of goods by road, valued at $13 billion 845 million 247.8 thousand, reflecting 10.7 percent and 7.7 percent increases in volume and value respectively compared with 2024, according to the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports.

Road exports last year amounted to 2 million 708 thousand 389.7 tons worth $2 billion 521 million 545.8 thousand (up 20 percent), while imports reached 3 million 664 thousand 793 tons valued at $11 billion 323 million 701.9 thousand (up 8.8 percent).

Historical context:

• In 2024, Azerbaijan transported about 5.38 million tons of cargo by road valued at roughly $11.37 billion in the first 11 months, up from 2023 levels, with exports of 2.12 million tons and imports of 3.26 million tons.

• In 2023, road freight also expanded, with 4.93 million tons of cargo moved by road worth about $11.67 billion in the January–November period.

• While official full-year 2022 figures for road freight are not published in the same format, broader transport data show that in 2022, 10.3 million tons of freight was carried by road across all transport segments, accounting for a majority share of total freight movement.

The consistent increase in road cargo volumes and values over the past three years highlights Azerbaijan’s expanding role as a regional transport and logistics hub, supported by enhanced infrastructure, growing trade flows and efforts to integrate with international corridors.

Breakdown by year (January–November unless otherwise noted):

• 2025: 6.37 million tons, $13.85 billion (up 10.7 % and 7.7 %)

• 2024: 5.38 million tons, ~$11.37 billion

• 2023: 4.93 million tons, ~$11.67 billion

• 2022: Road freight accounted for a significant share of 10.3 million tons across all transport (total cargo by road)