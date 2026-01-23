Uzeyir Hajibayli Award presented on occasion of composer's anniversary [PHOTOS]

23 January 2026 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

A prominent composer, musicologist, public intellectual, and educator, Uzeyir Hajibayli laid the foundations of the country's professional music culture by bringing together Eastern musical tradition and Western compositional forms.

Through works that combined mugham with opera, symphonic thinking with folk intonation, he introduced a new musical language that was both national in spirit and modern in form. His legacy extends beyond composition: he established music education standards, wrote theoretical works, and helped define how Azerbaijani music would be taught, performed, and understood for generations.

It is in recognition of this enduring influence that the Uzeyir Hajibayli Award, established to mark the 140th anniversary of the composer's birth, has been presented in Baku, Azernews reports.

The award ceremony took place at Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich No. 21 Eleven-Year Music School, with the participation of members of parliament and well-known figures from Azerbaijan's cultural and artistic circles.

Prior to the official proceedings, guests toured an exhibition dedicated to Uzeyir Hajibayli's life and creative path, offering a visual and archival perspective on his artistic journey.

Addressing the audience, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli stated that a wide range of projects commemorating the composer's 140th anniversary have been carried out both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

He underlined that improving the quality of arts education, raising professional standards, and strengthening the material and technical base of cultural institutions remain among the core priorities of state cultural policy.

The minister noted that these objectives are reflected in state programs, and that the Culture Ministry has recently initiated consistent reforms aimed at developing the music and arts education system.

It was emphasized that the competition held within the framework of the jubilee year holds particular importance for encouraging professional excellence among teachers working in music and arts education, revealing their creative potential, and ensuring the continuity of Azerbaijan's musical heritage.

A total of 66 teachers from music and art schools and centers in Baku and across the regions took part in the competition. Following the first round, selected participants advanced to the second stage, during which commission members reviewed video recordings of open lessons and assessed candidates according to professional criteria. As a result, 19 teachers were named winners.

In his speech, Adil Karimli expressed gratitude to the project’s partners, with special thanks to the **Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation for its support.

The Chairman of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, Sahib Mammadov, also addressed the event, noting the significance of holding such ceremonies in cultural institutions that have played an important role in the development of Azerbaijani music and the nurturing of young talent.

He pointed out that establishing the award and recognizing outstanding teachers in the field is a meaningful and exemplary initiative. Mammadov added that honoring 19 educators for their contributions serves as encouragement not only for the recipients but for the broader artistic community.

At the conclusion of his remarks, Sahib Mammadov thanked the organizers and the Culture Ministry, adding that close cooperation between institutions contributes to the successful realization of cultural projects.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of cash prizes and diplomas to the award recipients, followed by a cultural program.