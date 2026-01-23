Azerbaijan participates in Snow Polo World Cup [PHOTOS]

23 January 2026 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 41st Snow Polo World Cup has kicked off at St. Moritz, Switzerland, Azernews reports.

According to State Border Service, the prestigious tournament held on the frozen surface of Lake St. Moritz, will bring together some of the world's most renowned and elite polo players.

With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and organized by the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, Azerbaijan is represented in this high-profile competition by the "Land of Fire" team.

Traditionally staged annually since 1985, the Snow Polo World Cup is set against the breathtaking snow-covered peaks of the Engadin Valley and is distinguished not only by high-level sporting competition but also by exclusive social events.

As part of the event, an Azerbaijan Pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, is also operating, promoting the country's rich history, culture, and diverse tourism potential. The pavilion showcases a variety of national brands, traditional handicrafts, and cultural exhibits.

Competing for the World Cup title this year are the teams "Land of Fire", "St. Moritz", "Flexjet", "Standing Rock", "Investec", and "Mackage".

Ahead of the tournament, Azerbaijan's team faced "Flexjet" in a friendly match on January 22.

The team will play its first official match of the championship today at 15:15 (Baku time) against St. Moritz.

Following the first day of competition, four teams will advance to the semifinals. On the final day of the tournament, January 25, matches for third place and the championship final will be held.

After the final match, awards will be presented to the tournament champion, the best player, and the best polo horse.