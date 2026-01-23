Azerbaijan, Iran review ties and regional stability amid Tehran tensions [PHOTOS]

23 January 2026 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzadeh, who is on an official visit to Baku, to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and the latest situation in Iran, Azernews reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on the current agenda of Azerbaijani-Iranian cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as recent tensions inside Iran. Jalalzadeh briefed the Azerbaijani side on the unfolding developments, while Bayramov подчеркed the importance of stability in Iran and conveyed condolences to the families of those killed in the recent events.

The sides highlighted that regular contacts between the presidents of the two countries, reciprocal visits, and sustained political dialogue have played a key role in strengthening friendly relations and expanding cooperation. The activities of the State Commission on Cooperation in the Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Fields between Azerbaijan and Iran were also positively assessed.

Special attention was given to cooperation in transport and communications. The ministers noted that several joint projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Iran contribute significantly to the development of regional transport corridors, enhancing connectivity and economic interaction across the wider region.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest, reaffirming both countries’ commitment to continued dialogue and pragmatic cooperation.