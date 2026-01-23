Azernews.Az

Friday January 23 2026

Azerbaijan transport sector revenue hits ₼14.9 billion in 2025

23 January 2026 15:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan transport sector revenue hits ₼14.9 billion in 2025
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Looking ahead, the ministry plans to further develop multimodal transport corridors and integrate smart technologies to optimize operations. Nabiyev’s announcement underscores the Azerbaijani government’s commitment to strengthening the transport sector’s contribution to economic growth and regional connectivity.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more