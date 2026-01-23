Cadenza Orchestra to perform at Int'l Mugham Center
Baku Contemporary Music Society invites you to enjoy a concert program titled "Intersecting Lines #3", Azernews reports. The event will take place at the International Mugham Center on January 29.
The concert program features Edgar Varèse's "Density 21.5", Tahir Ibishov's "Riercar" for voice and ensemble based on the poetry of Rainer Maria Rilke, Salvatore Sciarrino's "Perduto in una città d’acque" for Piano, Ayaz Gambarli's song "Pomegranate Blossoms", as well as five pieces from Béla Bartók's "Mikrokosmos" cycle.
The two works included in the program — "Riercar" and the five pieces from the "Mikrokosmos" cyclewill receive their world premieres.
The five pieces from "Mikrokosmos" will be performed by the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra in an arrangement by composer Ayaz Gambarli.
Admission is free. The concert starts at 19:00.
Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!