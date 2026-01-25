Exhibition 'Inspired by Czechia' opens in Baku [PHOTOS]

25 January 2026 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The exhibition "Inspired by Czechia" has opened at Fabrica Gallery, showcasing the results of a creative workshop held as part of the Ambassadors Cultural Club project, Azernews reports.

The event was jointly organized by the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan, Arts Council Azerbaijan, and the NGO Səyahət.

The exhibition brings together works created by Azerbaijani artists during the workshop. The showcased artists include Leylifer Museibova, Nigar Muslimova, Oksana Kazimova, Asmer Asadi, Leyla Orujova, Eldar Babazadeh, Naila Maharramova, Roya Hasan, Aidan Mammadli, Nargiz Guliyeva, Tarana Aliyeva, Raul Sadigov, Sevinj Ahmad, and Ulviya Kheyrullazade.

At the opening ceremony, Dadash Mammadov, head of Arts Council Azerbaijan, spoke about the exhibition's mission to further develop cultural bridges between countries, highlighting the artists' contributions to the successful implementation of the project.

Czech Ambassador Milan Sedláček emphasized the productive nature of cultural cooperation within the framework of the project, expressed gratitude to the participants, and presented the artists with certificates.

During the event, Dadash Mammadov was awarded a diplomatic commemorative badge of the Czech Republic, along with a corresponding certificate, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.

The "Inspired by Czechia" exhibition stands as a successful outcome of joint cultural collaboration and marks another important step in strengthening cultural relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic.

