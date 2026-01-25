Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker visits Bahrain for 16th APA Session [PHOTOS]

25 January 2026 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, has arrived in the Kingdom of Bahrain to participate in the opening of the 16th Plenary Session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani Parliament’s press and public relations department.

Upon arrival at Bahrain International Airport, the Azerbaijani delegation, led by Speaker Gafarova, was welcomed by prominent Bahraini officials, including Ali bin Saleh Al-Saleh, Chairman of the Consultative Council, First Deputy Chairman of the Council of Representatives Abdulnabi Salman Ahmad, Second Deputy Chairman Ahmad Abulwahed Garata, and chairpersons of various parliamentary committees such as Mahmood Merza Fardah, Ahmad Sabah Al-Salloom, Hasad Eid Buhammas, Mamdooh Abbas Al-Saleh, Mohamed Moosa Mohamed, as well as MP Zainap Abdulamir Khalil.

During her visit, Sahiba Gafarova is scheduled to deliver a speech at the 16th APA session and hold a series of high-level meetings.