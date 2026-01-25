Tusi Publishing House upgraded with advanced equipment [PHOTOS]

25 January 2026 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

A presentation ceremony for new printing equipment, acquired using modern technologies, has been held at Tusi Publishing House of the Nakhchivan Branch of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (AMEA), Azernews reports.

The event was attended by the President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Isa Habibbayli, Chairman of the AMEA Nakhchivan Branch Ismayil Hajiyev and other staff members of the branch.

Speaking at the event, Academician Ismayil Hajiyev noted that the AMEA Nakhchivan Branch was established by a special decree of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev on August 7, 2002, and began its activities in January 2003.

He emphasized that during a council dedicated to the branch's establishment, the National Leader thoroughly analyzed the strategic importance of its future tasks. Over the years, consistent and purposeful efforts have been made to fulfill the objectives set by both Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev regarding the development of science.

Hajiyev also recalled that the Tusi Publishing House has been operational since 2005. The first issue of the branch's initial scientific publication, the journal "Scientific Works", was printed there. In subsequent years, the branch's scientific journals, annual reports, bibliographic indexes, and other scholarly publications have all been produced at Tusi. He stressed that the newly acquired equipment significantly strengthens the publishing house's material and technical base, with the primary goal of using these resources efficiently to further enhance the quality of scientific publications.

The Academician Hajiyev expressed his gratitude, on behalf of himself and the branch staff, for the attention and support provided to the AMEA Nakhchivan Branch.

AMEA President Isa Habibbayli congratulated the branch's team and the publishing house staff on the modernization of the Tusi publishing facilities with state-of-the-art technologies. He recalled that in his speech at AMEA's 80th anniversary in November and in a television interview on January 5, he identified the development of science as one of Azerbaijan's key future priorities.

Isa Habibbayli noted that reforms within the Academy, particularly in the areas of digitalization and electronic services, have entered a new phase. In this context, equipping the Tusi Publishing House with modern printing machinery represents an important step for the advancement of digital science and for fulfilling the objectives set by the country's leadership. He also highlighted the Nakhchivan Branch's substantial scientific potential, noting that it ranks among the top in terms of scientific publications per capita.

The president emphasized that the new equipment offers high-quality printing capabilities. These technologies will not only improve the printing process but also enhance the quality of research, stimulate the scientific environment in Nakhchivan, and contribute to the overall development of the Academy.

Publishing house employee Gafar Ganbarov provided information about the new equipment and expressed his gratitude for the support received.

Professor Abulfaz Guliyev, director of the Institute of Art, Language, and Literature of the Nakhchivan Branch and corresponding member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences stated that the newly acquired equipment will provide a significant boost to scientific development.

He also emphasized that the branch's team will continue to fulfill their responsibilities in implementing the objectives set by the President of Azerbaijan in the field of science.

The presentation concluded with participants getting a close look at the new equipment and a demonstration of the publishing house's technical capabilities.