How soaring gas prices reshaping Azerbaijan’s fiscal landscape [OPINION]

25 January 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

As global energy markets gyrate with seasonal demand and geopolitical recalibration, Azerbaijan’s government finds itself both fortunate and challenged by the natural gas boom of 2025. The latest figures from the State Customs Committee show that the country’s average export price for gas in 2025 reached $350.23 per 1,000 cubic meters, significantly above the $242 assumed in the state budget, illustrating just how swiftly market dynamics can diverge from fiscal planning. This divergence has real consequences for Azerbaijan’s public finances, energy strategy, and longer-term economic assumptions.

