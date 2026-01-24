Azerbaijan cuts oil exports to Germany despite steady global shipments

24 January 2026 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 956.7 thousand tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks to Germany, with the total value of shipments reaching 502 million US dollars, Azernews reports.

According to the State Customs Committee, cited by Azernews, this marked a noticeable decline compared to the previous year. In value terms, exports to Germany fell by 224 million US dollars, while physical volumes decreased by 208.3 thousand tons year-on-year. By comparison, in 2024 Azerbaijan exported 1.165 million tons of oil and petroleum products to Germany, worth 726 million US dollars.

Despite the contraction, Germany remained one of Azerbaijan’s key destinations, ranking fifth among the countries importing Azerbaijani oil and petroleum products during the reporting period.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 23.4 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products to 21 countries worldwide in 2025. The total export value stood at 12.1 billion US dollars. Compared to 2024, export revenues declined by 2.4 billion US dollars, while physical volumes showed a modest increase of 215 thousand tons.

Oil and petroleum products continued to dominate Azerbaijan’s foreign trade structure, accounting for nearly half of the country’s total export volume in 2025, underscoring their central role in national export earnings despite shifting market dynamics.