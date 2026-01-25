United Nations forecasts steady economic growth for Georgia

25 January 2026 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

The United Nations projects that Georgia's economy will continue on a steady growth path over the next two years, according to the World Economic Situation and Prospects 2026 report, Azernews reports.

The UN expects Georgia's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to grow by 5.4% in 2026, followed by a projected 5 percent growth in 2027, while anticipating a robust 7.5 percent expansion for 2025.

Meanwhile, forecasts from the Dutch ING Group and local analysts differ slightly. ING predicts a stronger 6 percent growth in 2026, driven by a rebound in tourism and domestic consumption, whereas the Georgian government’s 2026 budget is based on a more conservative 5 percent target.

As of December 31, 2025, the government reported that international reserves reached a record $5.8 billion, providing a cushion against regional economic fluctuations.

Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili, while presenting the finalized 2026 state budget, highlighted that nominal GDP per capita is expected to surpass $11,300 in 2026, up from roughly $10,000 in 2025.