Round 17 of Azerbaijan Premier League wraps up with two matches

25 January 2026 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The seventeenth round of the Azerbaijan Premier League wraps up today, with two matches scheduled to close the tour, Azernews reports.

The first match will see Turan Tovuz host Sumqayıt. Although the game will take place at Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium at 16:00, Turan Tovuz will be the nominal home team.

Later in the day, Sabah will face Karvan-Yevlax at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 18:30.

Fans can expect an exciting finish to the seventeenth round as teams continue their push in the league standings.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2024–25 Azerbaijan Premier League marks the 33rd season of Azerbaijan's top-tier football competition.

On April 27, 2025, during the 32nd round of the Premier League, Qarabag FC clinched the title with four matches to spare after a 1–1 draw against Sabah.

This victory made them the champions for the 12th time overall and for the fourth consecutive season.

This season is the final one featuring 10 teams, as the league will expand to 12 teams starting from the 2025–26 season.