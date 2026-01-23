Philharmonic Hall holds literary and musical evening celebrating Aliagha Vahid's poetry [PHOTOS]

23 January 2026 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A literary and musical evening dedicated to the work of the distinguished Azerbaijani classical poet, the unparalleled master of verse Aliagha Vahid, has taken place at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, organized by Nadir Events, Azernews reports.

The event was hosted by Ilgar Fakhi, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union and Honored Cultural Figure.

The evening opened with the recitation of a ghazal by the poet himself, creating a nostalgic and intimate atmosphere in the hall. In his remarks, the host emphasized the significance of Aliagha Vahid's literary heritage and the inseparable connection between his work and Azerbaijan's rich musical traditions.

The concert program featured prominent national artists, including People's Artists Nazaket Teymurova, Gyulyaz Mammadova, Teyyub Aslanov, and Zabit Nabizade, Honored Artist Ilkin Ahmadov, Honored Cultural Figure Agil Melikov, as well as Vefa Vazirova and Huseyn Melikov.

Their performances included mugham fragments and tasnifs such as "Orta Segah", "Mahur-Ushshag", "Shur", "Chahargah", "Rast", and "Bayati-Shiraz", which were met with great enthusiasm by the audience.

Particularly moving were the ghazals of Aliagha Vahid, delivered with profound expressiveness by reciter Huseynag Aslanov, who skillfully conveyed the depth of the poet's philosophical thought.

The performances were accompanied by a folk music ensemble under the direction of People's Artist Elchin Gashimov (tar) and Honored Artist Elnur Ahmadov (kamancha), with Mehta Mamadalizade (qanun), Fagan Alaskarov (balaban), and Siyavush Karimov (naghara) participating.

The concert program showcased the talents of Honored Artists Aliagha Sadiyev (tar) and Khayyam Mammadov (kamancha), as well as Altay Niftaliyev (tar) and Araz Aghayev (kamancha), demonstrating the high level of performance mastery in Azerbaijani classical music.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.