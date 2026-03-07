US condemns Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

7 March 2026 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu

The US Department of State has released a press statement regarding the recent drone attack by the Islamic Republic of Iran on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to AzerNEWS, the release reads:

The United States strongly condemns the unprovoked drone attack on March 5 by the Iranian regime against the Republic of Azerbaijan, targeting Nakhchivan International Airport and a children’s school, which injured innocent civilians and caused damage to critical civilian infrastructure. These strikes are a flagrant violation of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and a needless escalation of Iran’s aggression. The United States stands in full solidarity with Azerbaijan against these threats. Attacks on the territory of our partners in the region are unacceptable and will be met with resolute U.S. support for those partners.

Background

Recall that on March 5, drones reportedly launched from Iranian territory struck Nakhchivan International Airport and surrounding areas, including near a school in Shekarabad. Four people were injured, two with barotrauma and two with blunt trauma, all in stable condition.

Following the event, Azerbaijan summoned the Iranian ambassador, issued a formal protest, and called on Tehran to clarify the incidents. However, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi denied targeting neighboring countries and called for an investigation of the events.