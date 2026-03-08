Education, equality, and influence: Story of women in Azerbaijan

8 March 2026 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Every year on 8 March, International Women’s Day, Azerbaijan joins the global community in celebrating the achievements, resilience and contributions of women in society. In Azerbaijan, however, the day carries a particularly meaningful historical dimension. It reflects not only respect for women, but also a national tradition of recognising their role in shaping the country’s social, cultural and political life.

Azerbaijan holds a remarkable place in the history of women’s rights. In 1918, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became the first secular Muslim-majority country to grant women the right to vote, long before many European nations did so. At a time when women in several Western states were still struggling for suffrage, Azerbaijani women had already been recognised as equal participants in political life. This milestone demonstrated a progressive vision of statehood and a commitment to equality that continues to influence the country today.

The advancement of women in Azerbaijan was also strongly supported by enlightened philanthropists and intellectuals. Among the most prominent was Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, a renowned oil magnate and philanthropist who believed that education was the foundation of national progress. At the beginning of the twentieth century, Taghiyev financed the establishment of the first girls’ gymnasium in Baku. At a time when educating girls was not widely accepted in the region, this institution opened new doors for Azerbaijani women, enabling them to pursue knowledge and professional careers.

Education proved transformative. The girls who studied in these early schools became teachers, writers, doctors and cultural figures who helped modernise society. Taghiyev’s vision demonstrated a powerful truth: empowering women through education strengthens the entire nation.

Today, Azerbaijani women play a vital role across all spheres of public life. They are active in government institutions, academia, business, science and the arts. Women serve in parliament, lead companies, teach in universities and contribute to the country’s cultural and economic development. Their participation reflects the broader transformation of Azerbaijani society, where education and professional achievement are widely valued.

Beyond their professional accomplishments, women remain central to the moral and intellectual foundations of Azerbaijani families and communities. In many ways, the success of society begins at home. An educated, thoughtful and determined woman often becomes the guiding force behind a family’s progress. Her influence shapes future generations, instilling values of knowledge, responsibility and ambition.

International Women’s Day therefore serves as both a celebration and a reminder. It honours the women who have contributed to Azerbaijan’s past achievements while recognising the importance of continuing to support equality, education and opportunity.

From the early pioneers of women’s suffrage to the leaders and professionals of today, Azerbaijani women have played an essential role in building the country’s modern identity. Their strength, intellect and determination remain one of Azerbaijan’s greatest sources of progress and inspiration.