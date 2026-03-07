Trump warns of ‘major strike’ against Iran

7 March 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Donald Trump, President of the United States, has warned that a “very heavy blow” could soon be delivered to Iran amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump stated that further military actions against Iran were being seriously considered, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the U.S. leader, Iran’s “bad behavior” could lead to the complete destruction of areas that had not yet been targeted, as well as potential casualties among groups linked to Tehran.

Trump also claimed that Iran had apologized to its Middle Eastern neighbors and pledged to stop attacks against them.

“Iran’s apology came only because of the relentless attacks by the United States and Israel,” he said.

The U.S. president further argued that Iran had long sought to dominate the region.

“For the first time in thousands of years, Iran is losing to the surrounding Middle Eastern countries,” Trump wrote, adding that the country is no longer the dominant power in the region and could remain weakened for decades unless it surrenders or collapses.