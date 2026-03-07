Oil tanker ‘Prima’ struck by drone after ignoring IRGC warnings in Strait of Hormuz

7 March 2026 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

The oil tanker Prima oil tanker was struck while attempting to approach the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports, citing a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to information, the tanker was targeted by an unmanned aerial vehicle after allegedly ignoring repeated warnings regarding the dangers of navigating through the strategic waterway.

The IRGC said the vessel had been warned multiple times about the risks and restrictions related to passage through the Strait of Hormuz but failed to comply.

The incident comes amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States. Earlier, on February 17, the second round of nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran ended without progress. Following the talks, the United States reportedly increased its military presence near Iran, deploying more than 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

A third round of talks regarding Iran’s nuclear program was held on February 26 in Geneva between representatives of Iran and the United States. The meeting, held during the administration of Donald Trump, was described as a final opportunity to resolve the situation through diplomatic means.

However, the negotiations failed to produce concrete agreements. Tehran rejected demands to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on the development of its nuclear program.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched military air strikes against Iran.