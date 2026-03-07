Azerbaijani diplomats safely evacuated from Iran via Astara border
Azerbaijani diplomats have been evacuated from Iran, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertac.
Employees of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic mission crossed the border and safely entered the country through the Astara state border checkpoint.
The evacuation was carried out after the completion of necessary document checks, registration, and other formal procedures. All required measures were implemented at the border crossing point to ensure the safe passage of the evacuees.
Following registration, the diplomats were safely transported to their destinations.
The evacuation process at the Astara state border checkpoint continues smoothly, with crossings being conducted in accordance with established procedures under the supervision of the relevant authorities.
The evacuation of Azerbaijani diplomats from Iran has been carried out in an orderly and secure manner, with authorities ensuring the safety of personnel and maintaining continuous coordination throughout the process.
