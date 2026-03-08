Turkish President Erdoğan holds phone call with UK PM Starmer

8 March 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, AzerNEWS reports, citing Turkish media.

The leaders discussed bilateral relations between Turkiye and the United Kingdom, ongoing conflict processes in the region, and broader global issues.

Erdoğan emphasized Turkiye’s strong commitment to developing cooperation with the UK across all sectors, particularly in the defense industry, and stated that both countries would continue taking steps to advance this partnership.

The Turkish President also noted that Turkiye is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, warning that prolonged interventions could seriously undermine regional and global stability.

He added that opportunities for dialogue still exist and highlighted the ongoing peace-oriented efforts.