7 March 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Michael Kayode, the 21-year-old right-back currently playing for Brentford, could be on his way back to Italy, AzerNEWS reports, citing international media.

Italian Serie A powerhouse Juventus is reportedly keen to sign Kayode during the upcoming summer transfer window. Brentford, however, is demanding €30 million for the promising young defender.

Kayode, a former Juventus academy product, joined Brentford in January 2025 from Fiorentina. He is also a member of the Italy U-21 national team. This season, he has featured in 34 official matches for the Premier League club, highlighting his growing influence on the squad.

The potential move would see Kayode return to his home country and Serie A, bringing his Premier League experience to Juventus’ defensive line.