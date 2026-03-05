Erdoğan credits military strength for Turkiye’s growing global influence

5 March 2026 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the “Mehmetçik Iftar Program” held at the Special Forces Command, praising the Turkish Armed Forces and emphasizing the nation’s enduring strength in the face of historical and contemporary challenges.

Erdoğan reflected on Turkiye’s long history of resilience, noting that throughout the centuries, there have always been those who sought to limit the Turkish nation’s potential. “We have succeeded in breaking these dirty and treacherous hands, one by one, despite all the impossibilities. Today, Turkiye stands as an island of stability amid a ring of fire surrounding us,” he said, highlighting the deterrent power of the Turkish Armed Forces. He added, “If we had listened to those who said, ‘Don’t conduct missile tests, the fish get scared,’ we would never have achieved this.”

Addressing the country’s historical legacy, Erdoğan said, “When our homeland, flag, independence, and sacred values are threatened, when our sovereignty and future are at risk, we have repeatedly demonstrated what kind of nation we are across our millennia-long history on this land.”

During his address, Erdoğan congratulated soldiers observing Ramadan, wishing that God allow everyone to reach the holiday in good health and happiness with their families. He expressed his pleasure in sharing the holy month with the elite members of Turkiye’s Special Forces, calling it a privilege to be among those he described as “heroes of the homeland.” “May your fasts be accepted,” Erdoğan added.

He further honored the service of all Turkish military personnel stationed across the nation, risking their lives to protect the country. “May God assist all our security forces—soldiers, police, gendarmerie, village guards, and intelligence officers. May He protect them from every accident, calamity, attack, and betrayal, and may our armed forces always remain victorious,” Erdoğan said.

The President commemorated all fallen soldiers, remembering them with prayers for their souls and blessings for their resting places. He specifically mentioned Major Bülent Albayrak, Major Murat Kemal Yetişen, Captain Ertuğ Güler, Captain Burak Coşkun, First Lieutenant Enes Demir, 15 July hero Senior Sergeant Ömer Halisdemir, Senior Sergeant Harun Turhan, Specialist Sergeant Nurettin Tokyürek, Specialist Sergeant Murat Yıldırım, Specialist Sergeant Selçuk Paker, and all other heroes whose names are etched in the hearts of 86 million citizens. Erdoğan also expressed gratitude to surviving veterans and wished them long and prosperous lives.

“We are followers of a faith that tells us martyrs do not die; rather, they live on to inspire us. Their sacred souls will guide us and illuminate our path in the nation’s blessed journey,” Erdoğan said, praising the elite Special Forces Command, the “Maroon Berets”, for their legendary achievements in both domestic operations and cross-border missions.

Erdoğan reflected on the bravery and dedication of these soldiers, quoting lines from Niyazi Yıldırım Gençosmanoğlu to illustrate their courage and selflessness:

“This earth is a battlefield, the heart does not love every arena. The coward has a blanket, give the field to the brave. O empty-hearted, flashy on the outside, dirty-handed, rusty-faced, may the generation of Asım come and make the field narrow for you.”

He congratulated the Maroon Berets and all members of this elite corps for their unmatched courage.

Highlighting the close connection between the Turkish people and their military, Erdoğan said, “Throughout our thousand-year history, we have repeatedly shown what kind of nation we are when our homeland, flag, independence, and sacred values were threatened. Those who tried to brand us as the ‘sick man,’ those who thought they could remove us from this land, and those who tried to silence our calls to prayer or lower our flag soaked in the blood of our martyrs—all failed. We first defended Çanakkale, and most recently, during the War of Independence, we broke every dirty hand that reached for our sacred lands. Without this fighting spirit, we could not have lived proudly for over a thousand years in the world’s most turbulent region. Today, Turkiye’s status as a stable island amid surrounding chaos is owed first to our national character, which never accepts subjugation, and second to the deterrence provided by our heroic army.”

Erdoğan stressed that Turkiye’s globally recognized political, diplomatic, and economic strength is rooted in the Turkish Armed Forces, which continue to impress worldwide with their training, equipment, discipline, courage, and vision. He emphasized that the military is also a source of security for millions of allies and friends residing across the region.

Recalling the recent inauguration of the largest simulator production and integration facility in Europe at HAVELSAN, Erdoğan highlighted Turkiye’s ongoing investments to strengthen the Navy with new platforms and ceremonies marking their commissioning.

He announced that Turkiye’s defense and aerospace exports exceeded $10 billion in 2025, a record achievement. Referring to NATO exercises in Germany, he said, “Our Armed Forces not only made us proud but also received great admiration from our allies. If we had listened to those who said, ‘Don’t conduct missile tests,’ none of this would have been possible. Today, I reiterate this point: if we want to live in peace on our eternal homeland, we must constantly increase our deterrence.”

Emphasizing vigilance, Erdoğan noted that Turkiye is ready to respond to any threat on its borders or airspace, coordinating closely with NATO allies to prevent incidents. He also reflected on Turkiye’s resilience over the last 23 years, overcoming embargoes, sabotage, and conspiracies to reach levels once unimaginable.

Concluding his address, Erdoğan reaffirmed his commitment to the “Century of Turkiye”, promising to overcome obstacles, foil conspiracies, and leave a proud legacy for future generations: “We will overcome all challenges and leave this country to our children as a source of pride, without falling into the traps set for us.”